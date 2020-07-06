2 Rock Hill teens shot on July 4; investigation and search for shooter ongoing

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Andrew Dys/Rock Hill Herald) - Two Rock Hill teens were shot July 4 in Rock Hill, police said.
The victims are both age 19, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The shooting happened shortly before midnight in the 200 block of Bynum Avenue, Chavis said. The area is in the Boyd Hill neighborhood near the intersection of West Main Street and South Cherry Road.
One of the victims was found by police on the ground after being shot in the abdomen, Chavis said. The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.
At the hospital, officers found a second victim who had been shot in the incident, Chavis said. That victim was wounded in the chest, shoulder and wrist, Chavis said.
The identities and conditions of both victims have not been released.
Police detectives, forensics, and patrol officers responded to shooting scene and hospital where the victims were found. The investigation continued Sunday and remained ongoing Monday, Chavis said.
No arrests have been made.
