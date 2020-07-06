Rock Hill passes emergency ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Face masks will soon be required for those in public places in Rock Hill, city council officials voted Monday. The mandate goes into effect Friday at midnight.
As coronavirus cases continue to rise, city council held a meeting at 10 a.m. to vote on the emergency ordinance, which will require residents to wear face masks in public places within city limits.
Those places include restaurants, grocery stores, retail establishments and pharmacies. according to the proposal. The measure will last no longer than 60 days, the Rock Hill Herald reports.
Derrick Lindsey, Kathy Pender, Nikita Jackson, Jim Reno, and Mayor John Gettys all voted in favor of the ordinance. The mask mandate passed 5-2.
In North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced residents are required to wear face masks in public and that the state’s Phase 2 will continue as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.
People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household or residence isn’t possible.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.