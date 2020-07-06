President Trump weighs in on review of Cleveland Indians team name

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump is weighing in on the announcement from the Cleveland Indians organization about a potential name change as part of a move to erase racially insensitive symbols.
The president tweeted on Monday afternoon:
The remarks about the Indians and Washington Redskins come after Cleveland manager Terry Francona said he believes the team should remove the contentious nickname.
“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said on Sunday.
Team leaders released a statement on Friday saying the organization is etching “the best path forward with regard to our team name.”
The Cleveland Indians team name has been in place since 1915. The “Chief Wahoo” symbol was removed from game uniforms last year.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.