Pedal Factory in Salisbury donates nearly two dozen bikes to kids

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two dozen kids at the Kiddie Land Kindergarten Child Development Center in East Spencer were all smiles on Monday when they were presented with new bikes and helmets.
The Pedal Factory in Salisbury made the donation, and stuck around to properly fit the helmets and the seats, and even help some of the kids with learning to ride.
“We’ve been super busy and Timika Peterson (Kiddie Land) reached out and asked if some of her parents could come help volunteer so that they could get bikes for their kids,” said Mary Rosser of The Pedal Factory.” “When I realized what she had going on here I realized that this was our mission. If you have kids that need bikes we’ll make sure that they have them.”
“We were fortunate enough to get grants this summer for summer camps which we’re only doing a fraction of the summer camp that we thought we would do, so we’re allotting some of that budget towards getting kids on bikes,” Rosser added.
The kids from Kiddie Land were eager to be fitted for the helmets, and eager to get on the new bikes for the first ride. Bikes for the younger children had training wheels, others were BMX bikes that had been assembled by workers from Food Lion as part of a team building exercise.
