One killed in east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot and killed in east Charlotte Monday, sparking a homicide investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
The shooting happened around noon on Lawyers Road near Chestnut Lake Drive. Medic says they pronounced one person, who had at least one gunshot wound, dead on scene.
More than 10 officers responded to the scene, which appeared to be near a strip of businesses.
We’re working to gather more details surrounding the deadly shooting.
No names have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
