Muggy week with better rain chances

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a hot weekend, temperatures won’t be quite as high this week. The reason may not be one you like though. A disturbance in the northern Gulf of Mexico will move across the south and bring plenty of tropical moisture with it.
As it moves back off the Carolina coast by midweek, it has a chance for tropical development. Our biggest impact in the WBTV viewing area will be a better chance for rain and higher humidity this week.
Today will be a pretty typical summer day. Highs will be close to 90° and there’s a 30% chance for afternoon showers or a thunderstorm.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring more cloud cover. Because of that, temperatures will scale back to the low to mid 80s. Problem is, with higher humidity, it won’t necessarily feel cool outside. There’s a 50-60% chance for rain each day.
We won’t necessarily be talking about thunderstorms. There’s a better chance for pockets of rain outside of your typical afternoon window.
Thursday and Friday will be a little more typical. The beaches may end up wetter but the rest of us will go back to our normal summertime pattern of afternoon t-storms. Highs will creep back close to 90°.
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
