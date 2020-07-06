Man fatally shot during argument in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed in east Charlotte Monday, sparking a homicide investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. near East W.T. Harris Boulevard and Lawyers Road.
Medic said they pronounced one person, who had at least one gunshot wound, dead at the scene.
CMPD Major Dave Robinson said there was an argument that erupted with gunfire.
“Here we are again discussing another tragic, violent event,” Robinson said.
More than 10 officers responded to the scene near a strip of businesses.
The violence is not new to this area.
According to CMPD crime mapping, in the last month, there were more than 130 incidents within a mile of Monday’s shooting. Those crimes include assault, burglary, vehicle break-ins and theft.
“We’ve had some challenges in this area,” Robinson said. “It’s been a long-term thing. Numerous operations and initiatives by CMPD to work with the city to try and develop the area.”
They are currently building a new CMPD Hickory Division team office across the street on Albemarle Road.
“More officers in the area could help with a challenging part of our division,” Robinson said.
A Crime Stoppers officer dropped off information at the Fast Mart, hoping to get some tips from community members.
“Really scary,” Angela Washington, who works nearby, told WBTV. “They don’t wait until night time anymore. They just do what they do in the middle of the day.”
This marks 55 homicides so far this year.
Washington said there’s only so much police can do.
“They need to turn to God,” she said. “Just taking a life. You don’t give life so you can’t take it away. It’s sad because people are dying at a high rate for nothing.”
No names have been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
