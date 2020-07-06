FIRST ALERT TUESDAY: Scattered rain and storms develop through the day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday is a First Alert Day due to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms expected throughout the day.
No organized severe weather is expected, yet a few strong to severe storms are still possible with gusty winds the biggest threat.
Any storms that develop may contain heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and windy conditions.
Tuesday will not be as hot due to more cloud cover and rain chances, with afternoon highs in the lower 80s for the Piedmont and low to mid-70s for the mountains.
A few rain showers may linger Tuesday night with Wednesday morning low temperatures starting off around 70 degrees.
Wednesday will feature another round of scattered rain and a few storms with afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-80s for the Piedmont and mid-70s for the mountains.
A warming trend will return Thursday into the weekend, with the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for Thursday afternoon, and lower 90s Friday into the weekend. Isolated to scattered afternoon storms will be possible Thursday into the weekend.
We are also keeping a close watch on the tropics. A low-pressure system is expected to develop offshore of the Carolinas from Wednesday into Friday and may take on tropical characteristics later in the week.
Also, Post-Tropical Storm Edouard is quickly moving northeast into cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S.
Make it a great week!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
