Carolina Renaissance Festival canceled due to COVID-19: ‘We will be back'

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Organizers of the Carolina Renaissance Festival say they have made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s festival over coronavirus concerns.
“Due to continuing health and safety concerns related to COVID-19, autumn in the Carolinas will come and go without the time traveling celebration of the annual Carolina Renaissance Festival,” festival organizers said. They had been hopeful that conditions would improve so that the event could operate safely, but say COVID-19 appears to be “far from over” in the Carolinas.
“We will be back. The Festival village gates will open again,” Festival Producer Jeffrey Siegel says.
The festival was initially scheduled to open on October 1 and run each Saturday and Sunday through November 21. The grounds are located off of Poplar Tent Road in Huntersville.
“For the health and safety of our participants, for our guests, and for everyone’s families, and the communities all will arrive from, we look to be part of the virus mitigation solution,” Siegel says. “For many, attending the Festival is an annual fall tradition and represents a unique escape from their daily cares, a celebration of a simpler time and place where history and fantasy collide.”
The festival was established in 1994.
