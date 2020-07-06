Caldwell County correctional facility, assisted living home report multiple new COVID-19 cases

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two employees at a correctional center and three more residents at an assisted living facility in Caldwell County have tested positive for coronavirus.
Health officials are reporting an outbreak at the NC Department of Public Safety’s Caldwell Correctional Center. Two employees at the minimum security facility tested positive for the virus.
Also, three more residents at the Brockford Inn Assisted Living home also tested positive for the virus, bring the total cases at the facility to 50 – 35 residents and 15 employees.
Health officials require employees and residents who test negative for COVID-19 to be retested at least every seven days.
