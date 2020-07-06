After 111 years, Salisbury Confederate monument “Fame” is now being moved

During the dedication, Bennett H. Young, a former Lieutenant in the Confederate Army who once led a raid on the small town of St. Albans, Vermont, said that the Confederacy was “defeated, not because they were wrong or unfaithful in any aspect whatever, but because an overruling Providence decreed their downfall...” He also said, “Of one thing my friends, we of the South are absolute sure... that... no misrepresentation of facts, no perversion of truth, no falsely written history tortured to meet partisan bias and prejudice, can deprive us before the bar of public justice... for the superb and magnificent contest they waged for a great principal. The sword does not always decide the right. We failed and yet we know we stood for truth.”