Tree uproots from storm, kills person on uninhabited island on Mountain Island Lake

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tree fell and killed a person Sunday afternoon on an uninhabited island on Mountain Lake Island in Gaston County.
Emergency crews responded around 2:30 p.m. to the Riverbend boat landing on Eddie Nichols Drive om Mount Holly.
Police said a storm past through the area as several people were on the island.
While two people sought shelter under a tree, the tree uprooted and landed one of the people. The person died at the scene after people on the island attempted lifesaving care, according to police.
The name of the victim was not released.
Several agencies responded to assist with the incident: North Carolina Wildlife, Gaston County Emergency Medical Services, Lucia Riverbend Volunteer Fire Department, Stanley Rescue Squad and Mount Holly Fire Department
