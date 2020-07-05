Tree falls, kills person on Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A tree fell and killed a person Sunday afternoon at a boat landing in Gaston County, according to police.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the Riverbend boat landing on Eddie Nichols Drive off Mountain Island Lake in Mount Holly.
A storm moved through the area, which may have been the cause of the tree toppling over, according to police.
Officials have not said the condition of the person.
No other information was immediately provided.
