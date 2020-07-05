Thunderstorms move into Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Thunderstorm warnings have been issued for several counties in the WBTV viewing area.
The first warnings started around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Lincoln, Mecklenburg and Gaston counties until 3:15 p.m.
This storm is moving slowly to the north around 10 mph and is capable of damaging winds and quarter size hail.
WBTV weather alert
We reached 95 degrees yesterday, making it the hottest day so far in 2020. We will be a few degrees shy of that today and should only reach the low 90s. There’s a 30 percent chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.
The week ahead will not be as hot. Highs most days will be in the mid to upper 80s. That may sound like a break – but here’s the catch. The humidity will be in the tropical range most of the week. That is what makes it hard to cool down. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday… the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we will begin to climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week.
Rain chances will be in the forecast every day. There’s a 30 percent chance on Monday. The better chance comes on Tuesday and Wednesday as tropical moisture starts to creep up out of the Gulf. Rain chances scale back as we wrap up the week.
Enjoy your Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
