Popular Charlotte brewery closes temporarily after worker tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Charlotte Observer) - Charlotte’s popular Wooden Robot Brewery will keep both its SouthEnd and NoDa locations closed this weekend, after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19, brewery officials said.
The brewery closed its taproom, patio and to-go window Wednesday after the employee notified management of the positive result, brewery officials posted on Facebook.
The brewery intended to reopen Friday, but not all of the test results were back on other employees, according to Friday’s post.
“In an abundance of caution,” all employees were asked to get tested before returning to work, “whether they were in direct contact or not,” according to an update posted on Facebook Friday.
“Due to the lack of processed results, we at Wooden Robot do not feel comfortable opening our doors at both locations to the public this weekend,” according to the brewery, which hopes all results will be back in time for a Tuesday afternoon reopening.
“At Wooden Robot Brewery and The Chamber by Wooden Robot, the health and safety of our patrons and team members are of the utmost importance to us,” according to one of the brewery’s Facebook posts.
Brewery officials said they’ve taken many precautions in recent months to help prevent spread of the new coronavirus.
Although the person who tested positive had not been at work for over a week, “we are taking strict measures to ensure we are providing a safe environment for all,” brewery officials posted.
All employees are required to wear masks, and the brewery has followed “strict health protocols and CDC guidelines” and performed “additional cleaning measures and sanitation processes,” according to a post by the brewery.