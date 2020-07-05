Not as hot - but higher humidity on the horizon

The week ahead will not be as hot. Highs most days will be in the mid to upper 80s. That may sound like a break – but here’s the catch. The humidity will be in the tropical range most of the week. That is what makes it hard to cool down. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Monday… the mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we will begin to climb back to the upper 80s and low 90s by the end of the week.