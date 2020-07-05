Hot and muggy week ahead with daily storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Skies will be partly cloudy tonight, with some patchy fog, as overnight low temperatures cool to around 70 degrees for the Piedmont, and lower 60s for the mountains.
Monday stays hot with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the Piedmont, and around 80 degrees for the NC mountains. Isolated rain showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening.
The muggy factor continues this week with more rounds of scattered rain and storms.
Afternoon high temperatures this week, will range from 85 to 90 degrees in the Piedmont and mid to upper 70s for the NC mountains.
Lower 90s look to return for Friday and into the weekend, with isolated storm chances.
We are also keeping a close watch on the tropics.
A low-pressure system is expected to develop offshore of the Carolinas from Wednesday into Friday and may take on tropical characteristics later in the week. Also, Tropical Depression #5 is in the Central Atlantic, and poses no threat to the U.S., as it quickly moves northeast into cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic.
Have a great week ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
