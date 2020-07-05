Dirt bike driver killed after hitting car on highway

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say the driver of a dirt bike was killed Saturday after colliding with a car on the highway.
The incident occurred around 10:13 p.m. at the I-485 inner off-ramp and Highway 51 at Blair Road.
Officers say the dirt bike collided with the driver’s side front of a vehicle that was making a left-hand turn on Highway 51 from the I-485 off ramp.
The 17-year-old dirt bike driver wasn’t wearing a helmet or any safety equipment. Police say the bike wasn’t designed to be driven on any roadways.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police haven’t released the name of the deceased.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.