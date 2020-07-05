2 dead, 8 others injured in shooting at Lavish Lounge in Greenville County, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - Two people are dead and eight others injured in a shooting at a Greenville County nightclub, according to Lt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.
Bolt said just before 2 a.m. two deputies were driving on White Horse Rd. and saw a disturbance at Lavish Lounge.
He said the deputies called for emergency back-up after hearing gunshots from inside the building.
Multiple deputies, along with Greenville City Police and Highway Patrol, responded to the scene.
Bolt said deputies found multiple gunshot victims inside the lounge. He said all of the victims inside the lounge were taken to the hospital by EMS. Bolt said the Sheriff’s Office Communications Center also received calls that victims were being transported in personal vehicles to a hospital.
Sheriff Hobart Lewis said there was a concert happening inside the club at the time of the shooting.
He said there was a "very, very, very, large crowd" inside the club.
"There's a lot of shell casings inside," Lewis said. "Everything is turned over, there are a few chairs in there, food on the floor, some bottles busted. You can tell somebody left in a hurry. There are some pretty large amounts of blood."
Lewis says no suspects have been arrested in this shooting, but investigators have some information on a suspect. Lewis said the shooting could be gang related.
Night clubs are not allowed to be open under Gov. Henry McMasters executive order. Lewis said they are looking to see if the club had been granted an exception.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 23-CRIME.
