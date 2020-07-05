Breonna Taylor lawsuit is amended, placing blame on the Mayor for a new development project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -New information has surfaced in the Breonna Taylor case claiming the city targeted Taylor’s ex-boyfriend to bring in a new, large scale development.
The lawsuit filed on Taylor's behalf was amended Saturday stating the investigation into Jamarcus Glover was initiated as way for Mayor Greg Fischer to leave behind a "legacy" in the West End.
“Simply put, the Louisville mayor’s promise to leave an economic legacy in west Louisville before his term expires remains largely unfulfilled,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit includes renderings of the project from a presentation dated November, 2019. The complete presentation obtained by WAVE 3 News shows Glover's neighborhood on Elliot Avenue.
After the date of that presentation, the lawsuit claims, Glover began being targeted, residents evicted, and homes, purchased by the city, demolished. But, there were still lingering residents, such as Glover, that remained as an obstacle for the project.
The lawsuit claims officers were "deliberately misled" to believe that by focusing on Glover and Glover's home, that they were targeting some of Louisville largest violent crime and drug rings when in reality, the lawsuit claims, they were simply a "setback" to a large real estate development deal spearheaded by the Mayor and his administration.
WAVE 3 News will have additional renderings showing the neighborhood and the plans Sunday at 11.
Mary Ellen Wiederwohl with the Chief of Louisville Forward says: “This is a gross mischaracterization of the project. The work along Elliott Ave is one small piece of the larger Russell neighborhood revitalization and stabilization work we’ve been doing for years, including the transformation of Beecher Terrace through Choice neighborhoods grants. We have partnered with a community organization to understand community needs and wants, and the public land bank has been acquiring properties through foreclosure, donation, and some sales; less than half the homes there are occupied. We have also been in conversation with non-profit housing interests about using the publicly acquired properties to create Louisville’s first community land trust to ensure investment without displacement. Our goal is to provide a safe, clean, desirable, and affordable neighborhood for the residents of Russell.”
The Mayor’s office released a statement on his part saying: “Those are outrageous allegations without foundation or supporting facts. They are insulting to the neighborhood members of the Vision Russell initiative and all the people involved in the years of work being done to revitalize the neighborhoods of west Louisville. The Mayor is absolutely committed to that work, as evidenced by the city’s work to support $1 billion in capital projects there over the past few years, including a new YMCA, the city’s foundational $10 million grant to the Louisville Urban League’s Sports and Learning Complex, the Cedar Street housing development, new businesses, down payment home ownership assistance, and of course, the remaking of the large Beecher Terrace initiative. "
This story will be updated.
