Virginia officials order US flag removed from building site
An American flag blows in the wind. (Source: Pixabay)
By Associated Press | July 4, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 4:53 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - State officials in Virginia ordered the removal of a large American flag from a construction site ahead of the Fourth of July, calling it a potential target for people protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

A spokeswoman for the state Department of General Services said officials asked a contractor to take down the flag from a new office building for state lawmakers under construction in Richmond.

The Washington Post reports that the decision angered a subcontractor whose fireproofing company used tarps to make the flag, which was approximately one-story tall.

