Tropical activity is increasing in the coming days for the Atlantic Ocean

(WBTV) - Tropical Depression #5 has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, and looks to strengthen into Tropical Storm Edouard Saturday night into Sunday.
If Tropical Storm Edouard develops, this would be the earliest on record that a 5th named storm has developed in the Atlantic hurricane season.
Currently, the earliest development of a 5th tropical storm is Tropical Storm Emily, which developed on July 12th, 2005.
Tropical Depression #5 (as of this writing) looks to pass by Bermuda on Sunday, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall, and is expected to stay on a track moving to the northeast, away from the United States and into the Northern Atlantic Ocean.
We are also closely watching a disorganized cluster of showers and storms in the Northern Gulf of Mexico, which looks to move across the Southeast United States, and offshore of the Carolinas as a low-pressure system by the mid to later part of next week.
This system has the potential to develop tropical characteristics as it moves offshore of the Carolinas into next week, so we will be closely monitoring this system.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.