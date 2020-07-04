Police: 4-year-old fatally shot in Galivants Ferry; searching for suspect

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A 4-year-old was killed after a shooting in Galivants Ferry and authorities are now searching for the suspect.
Horry County Police said this happened on the 7000 block of Millpond Road on Saturday.
Authorities are searching for Henry Tyrone Moody in connection to the incident. Moody is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees him is urged not to approach.
Police said Moody was last seen with braided hair and wearing all black clothing. He is also believed to be driving a white GMC Envoy.
Anyone with information on Moody and his whereabouts is asked to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-248-1520.
