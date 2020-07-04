Police searching for missing 81-year old man with Alzheimer’s in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 81-year-old man.
David Gary. who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, wandered off from his home on 35th Street in Charlotte around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.
Gary was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt with blue jeans and a baseball cap with a logo on it. He is described as a black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds and is bald.
Gary was last seen on foot leaving his home around 35th Street. He has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and might be confused/disoriented.
Anyone with information on Gary’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
