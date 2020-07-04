Hot for the 4th of July... muggy into next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a pretty typical Carolina 4th of July.
Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. It will be hot and on the muggy side. There is a 20 percent chance for an afternoon t-storm to cool you off, so it is probably safer to find another way to stay cool. Sunday will be close to 90 degrees with a 30 percent chance for late day storms.
The week ahead will be a few degrees cooler, but you may not even be able to tell. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s but the humidity will be approaching the tropical range each day. Afternoon thunderstorms are a good bet just about any afternoon. Overnight lows will not even cool off that much. We will only fall to the low 70s at night.
Happy 4th of July!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
