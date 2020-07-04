Hot temperatures continue for Sunday with scattered storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clearing skies and mild temperatures develop tonight with overnight low temperatures around 70 degrees.
Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies to start with partly cloudy skies and scattered thunderstorms for the afternoon.
Sunday afternoon high temperatures will be in the lower 90s for the Piedmont and lower 80s for the mountains.
Monday stays hot with high temperatures around 90 degrees for the Piedmont and in the upper 70s for the NC mountains.
Isolated rain showers and storms will be possible Monday afternoon and evening.
The muggy factor increases by midweek next week, with more rounds of scattered rain and storms. Afternoon high temperatures next week will range from 85 to 90 degrees in the Piedmont, and mid to upper 70s for the NC mountains.
Lower 90s look to return for Friday and into next weekend, with isolated storm chances.
We are also keeping a close watch on the tropics. No tropical activity is expected to be a factor for the WBTV viewing area for now, yet Tropical Depression #5 (as of this writing) has formed in the Atlantic about 600 miles offshore of the Carolina Coast.
This system is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Edouard into Sunday and early next week. This tropical system will move near Bermuda on Sunday and continue to move northeast into the Northern Atlantic as we head into next week, posing no threat to the Carolinas or United States.
Have a wonderful rest of your 4th of July weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
