Cornelius Police looking for car involved in July Fourth shooting

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius Police hope the public can identify the occupants of a car believed to be involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting about 4:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Hill Street. They arrived to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Police say the white four-door sedan was occupied by two Black women. It was last seen traveling south on Interstate 77 about 4:20 a.m.
The car has a broken driver side tailight.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.