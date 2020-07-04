Cornelius Police looking for car involved in July Fourth shooting

Police are looking for the people believed to be in this car. (Source: Cornelius Police)
By WBTV Web Staff | July 4, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT - Updated July 4 at 1:26 PM

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius Police hope the public can identify the occupants of a car believed to be involved in a shooting early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting about 4:15 a.m. on the 1900 block of South Hill Street. They arrived to find a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police say the white four-door sedan was occupied by two Black women. It was last seen traveling south on Interstate 77 about 4:20 a.m.

The car has a broken driver side tailight.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Cornelius Police at 704-892-7773 or North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

