Children rally against racial injustice on Independence Day in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of children helped lead a march in uptown Charlotte on Saturday to let their voices be heard to stop racial injustice.
The idea came from a child who wondered why he hadn't seen a lot of children out marching and protesting.
The Fourth of July event started at First Ward Park with speeches before the marchers walked the streets of uptown Charlotte.
Charlotte councilman Malcolm Graham and Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden both spoke to the crowd of around 200 people.
Parents told WBTV that Saturday’s event was inspiring to them and their children.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police helped block off roadways so that the crowd could march peacefully.
