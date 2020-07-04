Charleston County man sues hair dye company, claims it causes burns, rashes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston County man says the company that creates Just For Men hair dye failed to warn customers of potential risks, according to court documents.
The man is suing Combe Incorporated and Combe International LTD.
The lawsuit states the company’s Just For Men hair dye directly resulted in serious injuries to the plaintiff’s skin which included burns, discoloration and rashes.
The lawsuit was filed on Wednesday.
The plaintiff says he purchased a box of Just For Men hair dye in August of 2017 and was injured after using it.
Court documents also state a class action lawsuit was filed July 2, 2019, in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York. That lawsuit includes photos of the side effects that men say they experienced from the product.
People have also posted on social media that they’ve had similar side effects when using the product, while others say they’ve had no issues at all.
Combe International spokesperson Laura Quintano said the company had not been made aware that the lawsuit had been filed.
Quintano said the plaintiff contacted the company three years ago and described his use of the product. She said he “admitted to us in writing that he did not use the Just For Men product according to its directions or follow its safety instructions.”
“As a result of his product misuse, we denied his claim at that time,” she said. “Combe’s Just For Men hair coloring products have been on the market since 1987, with millions of satisfied consumers. Combe is proud of its loyal consumer base, its products’ excellent safety profiles, and the relationship of trust it has built with its consumers over the past decades. Hair coloring products are among the most thoroughly tested cosmetic products on the market today, and, when used as directed, are safe for consumers. All Just For Men products fully comply with all FDA and other legal requirements, including those related to the ingredients used, the directions, warnings, and other label information included with the products.”
“Combe’s paramount concern is always the safety and efficacy of its products and the satisfaction of its customers,” she said. “Combe is confident in the safety of its Just For Men hair coloring products.”
The plaintiff’s attorney has not yet returned a request for comment.
