11-year-old suffers broken leg in Wilmington hit-and-run; driver charged with DWI

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police say an 11-year-old child was injured after being struck by a vehicle in what turned out to be a hit and run case Tuesday night on Park Avenue.
The incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Park Ave. The boy suffered a broken leg in the collision.
Officers say while they were on the way to the scene, they were alerted that the suspect, Reyes Ortiz, 41 years old, was leaving the scene of the incident and a witness was following him. After stopping at the Exxon at Greenville Loop Road and Oleander Drive, police were able to arrest Ortiz.
He’s charged with Felony Hit and Run and DWI. He has a $25,000 secured bond.
