Strongsville priest indicted on 8 federal child porn charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strongsville priest Robert McWilliams was indicted by a federal grand jury on eight charges connected to a child porn investigation.
McWilliams, 40, was indicted on two counts of sex trafficking of a minor, three counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of transportation of child pornography, one count of receipt and distribution of visual depictions of real minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of child pornography.
“Today’s indictment reflect the serious and elaborate nature of the acts allegedly taken by the defendant to traffic and exploit local area children,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman. “The alleged acts committed in this case are a disturbing and strong reminder for parents to be vigilant about who their children talk to and what they do online.”
McWilliams was taken into custody on Dec. 5, 2019 at his Strongsville church, St. Joseph. He was also affiliated with St. Helen’s in Geauga County.
Agents with the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force went to St. Joseph and searched his living and office spaces and confiscated laptops, cell phone and iPad.
According to court documents, from 2017-2019, McWilliams engaged in sexually explicit conduct and behavior involving minors.
Federal officials said McWilliams pretended to be a female on social media sites to make contact with minor male victims he knew from both parishes.
He then had the juvenile males send sexually explicit photographs and videos and threatened to expose embarrassing information about them if they did not send the images, according to court documents.
McWilliams also allegedly threatened to send the images to their family and friends if the juveniles did not send additional photographs and videos.
Federal officials said McWilliams acted on that threat and did send some mothers the sexually explicit photographs he received from their son.
Around 1,700 images and videos of child porn and about 150 files of child porn were found in a Dropbox cloud storage account, according to court documents.
Additionally, McWilliams allegedly used the social networking website Grindr.com to meet a minor male victim, whom he paid multiple times for sex.
“Allegations of child exploitation against a trusted member of the religious community has long-term reverberations beyond just the criminal acts of the accused,” said Vance Callender, special agent in charge of HSI Detroit. “Identifying people who violate their positions of public trust will always be a priority for those in HSI that investigate child exploitation.”
Anyone with knowledge of McWilliams’s contact with children should contact Homeland Security Investigations at (216) 749-9602.
