Many on social security still waiting on stimulus check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 30 million Americans still have not received a stimulus checks nearly three months after they started hitting people’s bank accounts.
This problem is especially hurting North Carolinians on social security income.
Shelbey Graham is one of those people and is on a pretty fixed income as it is.
She receives social security payments but now is using credit cards to pay bills.
“We’re having to live off the credit card.,” Graham said.
What she’s waiting on is her $1,200 stimulus check from the federal government, which some people received nearly three months ago.
“It’s got to be some kind of reason, something I just don’t know,” Graham said.
According to a report issued by the House Ways and Means Committee, more than 30 million Americans still haven’t received their stimulus check as of June 5. About 7.5 million of those are social security recipients who do not have to file tax returns.
For most people who file tax returns, stimulus payments were deposited directly in their bank accounts.
For most people receiving social security payments, the payments were also supposed to be deposited automatically.
But the get my payment tool shows no status for Graham’s money and she said she can’t think of anyone she knows who hasn’t received there’s yet.
“Everybody I know has gotten there’s,” Graham said.
The Social Security Administration provides an explanation of what people need to do who are receiving benefits in order to receive a stimulus payment for themselves and their dependents.
The IRS has also created a hotline for people to call still waiting on their check.
The US Treasury Department did not respond to WBTV’s request for comment.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.