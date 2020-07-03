Police searching for missing Charlotte man with prosthetic lower leg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a 38-year-old man who has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.
Devray Nelson left his home around 2 p.m. on Thursday and has not returned.
Police said that after Nelson did not return home, a family member became concerned and contacted CMPD.
Nelson is known to ride his bike in the area of Phillips Place and around the SouthPark Mall area, but he may be trying to make his way to Statesville, according to police.
Nelson has a prosthetic lower leg and walks with a distinctive heavy-footed gait.
He is described as a black male, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 135 pounds.
Anyone with information on Nelson’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
