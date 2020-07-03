Molly’s Kids: 4-years after Aaron Evans first brain tumor; he graduates high school

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (WBTV) - Over four years ago, Aaron Evans found out he had a brain tumor, something called AA3 (Anaplastic Astrocytoma). It has been a long journey, but Aaron and his family are now here: his high school graduation.
Eighteen-year-old Aaron recently got his diploma from Kings Mountain High School.
This, after years of surgeries, therapy, and CBD oil, Aaron was one of the first kids in the Carolinas to try CBD, even before it was widely available.
His mother, Jennifer, fought tooth and nail to get her son the treatments, even quietly heading out to Colorado to learn more.
“You do anything you can for your children,” she said. “For us, thankfully, CBD helped Aaron immensely. He’s now doing great.”
But Aaron did have a scare in September 2019.
Doctors noticed a change in his MRI’s. The area in question was believed to be scar tissue from previous surgeries.
But in December, another MRI which showed enough concern that both his oncologist and neurosurgeon recommended surgically removing the questioned area.
In February -- before COIVD-19 started impacting medical procedures -- Aaron underwent another craniotomy (brain surgery).
It was the quickest brain surgery he’d had thus far, at 2 1/2 hours. Afterward, his surgeon told him he had found and removed two marble-sized tumors.
Good news was, both were removed completely.
Within 24 hours, Aaron was strong enough to go home.
“He just kept saying he wanted to go back to a normal life,” Jennifer Evans said. “The physical therapist said Aaron was doing really well and they didn’t have any findings to keep him for longer. So, we went home. As for our treatments after that surgery, we just continued with cannabis oil and routine MRI’s. That’s what we still continue to do.”
Now that he's a graduate, Aaron wants to attend UTI, to study Diesel Mechanics.
"He'd like to get a welding degree, since he took welding in high school," Jennifer said. "Our current plan is to just move forward in life, and not dwell on the 'What if's.' We feel it'd be easy to always live in fear, and we don't want that for Aaron, or our family. So, I hand all my questions over to doctors. It's easier to keep Aaron -- and us! -- less stressed that way."
We first featured Aaron back in 2016 (read original #MollysKids post here >> http://tinyurl.com/gmk2l48) when he was in the 8th grade.
Four years later, his parents couldn’t be more proud. Jennifer ended her update with this:
"To watch him go through so much, and still be so strong is honestly remarkable. You would never know by looking at him that he once had a massive brain tumor growing in his brain. And, that he is still battling. We know there are big plans for Aaron. We depend on our faith and just know there are plans for him. We'd also like to give thanks to those who have prayed for our son and those who have been there for us through it all. I can honestly say... my son is my hero."
*Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.
