Molly’s Kids: 4-years after Aaron Evans first brain tumor; he graduates high school

"To watch him go through so much, and still be so strong is honestly remarkable. You would never know by looking at him that he once had a massive brain tumor growing in his brain. And, that he is still battling. We know there are big plans for Aaron. We depend on our faith and just know there are plans for him. We'd also like to give thanks to those who have prayed for our son and those who have been there for us through it all. I can honestly say... my son is my hero."