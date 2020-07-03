Medic: 5 killed, 4 seriously injured in crash on I-485 in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people are dead and four other people are seriously hurt after a crash on I-485 in Charlotte.
The incident happened on I-485 in the area between Oakdale Road and WT Harris Boulevard.
Emergency medical officials say five people were killed in the crash and four others were seriously injured. Mecklenburg EMS says three people had serious injuries and one person had life-threatening injuries.
CMPD says I-485 Inner is closed at Oakdale Road to WT Harris Boulevard due to the crash.
Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and seek an alternate route.
There’s no word on what happened in the crash or what caused it.
Officials have not provided any other details and no names have been released.
