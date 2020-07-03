Mecklenburg County surpasses 12,000 coronavirus cases, 155 deaths

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has surpassed 12,000 coronavirus cases.
The county now has 12,050 confirmed cases of the virus and 155 related deaths, health officials reported Friday.
In the last 14 days, officials say there was a slight decline, then a slight increase in percent testing positive for COVID-19, representing an overall stable trend.
On Wednesday afternoon, the county said they had 10,829 cases, but by Thursday afternoon, that number had increased to 11,532. That represented a record-high increase of 703 cases in one day.
County leaders released the following information regarding COVID-19 in Mecklenburg:
- About three in four reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.
- More than a third of reported cases are Hispanic – most of whom are younger adults. The high number of reported cases among young Hispanics over the last several weeks remains a significant concern.
- About 1 in 15 reported cases were hospitalized due to their COVID-19 infection. While everyone is at risk for severe COVID-19 complications, reported cases who were older adults (≥ 60 years) were more likely to be hospitalized compared to younger individuals.
- More than half of cases have met CDC criteria to be released from isolation.
- During the past week, an average of 144 individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infections were hospitalized at acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County. This represents an increase over the last 14-days. These data are based on daily census counts from acute care facilities in Mecklenburg County reporting to MCPH.
- During the past week, an average of 11.2 percent of individuals who were tested were positive for COVID-19. During the last 14 days there was a slight decline followed by a slight increase in percent positive. Overall, this represents a stable trend over the last 14-days. These data only include tests conducted by Atrium Health, Novant Health, and CVS Health. Reporting of negative results to MCPH is not required or covered by communicable disease reporting laws. MCPH will include results from other providers and laboratories as accurate, consistent and timely reporting mechanisms are established
- Almost all deaths were among older adults (≥ 60 years), while 18 deaths were adults ages 40 to 59.
- All deaths, except two, occurred among adults with underlying chronic illnesses.
- More than half were non-Hispanic Whites. The disparity in COVID-19 deaths among non-Hispanic Whites is related to differences in race/ethnicity of residents of long-term care (LTC) facilities actively experiencing an outbreak.
- Nearly 2 out of 3 deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care (LTC) facilities.
- Based on publicly available mobility tracking data, social distancing slightly increased then slightly decreased in Mecklenburg County over the last 14-days. Overall, this represents a fairly stable trend over the last 14-days.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced that residents are now required to wear face masks in public and the state’s Phase 2 will continue for three more weeks as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.
People must wear face coverings when in public places, indoors or outdoors, where physical distancing of 6 feet from other people who aren’t in the same household isn’t possible.
The full executive order can be found here.
North Carolina will pause and continue the Safer At Home Phase 2 for another three weeks. The state will continue to be in Phase 2 until 5 p.m. on July 17, 2020.
There are currently 24 outbreaks at congregate living facilities. An outbreak is defined as having two or more people at a living facility test positive for the virus.
Officials released new data about coronavirus cases in the county. To get detailed maps and graphics showing information concerning Mecklenburg County coronavirus cases, click here.
Congregate Living Settings with Active COVID-19 Outbreak (as of July 2, 2020)
- Huntersville Oaks 10219 Verhoeff Dr., Huntersville 28078
- Peak Resources 3223 Central Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
- Wilora Lake Health Care Center 6001 Wilora Lake Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212
- Preston House 4910 Harris Woods Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269
- Royal Park 2700 Royal Cmns. Ln, Matthews, 28105
- Southminster 8919 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Sharon Towers 5100 Sharon Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
- Brookdale Carriage Club 5800 Olde Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC 28226
- Accordius Health 5939 Olde Providence Rd., Charlotte, NC 28212
- White Oak 4009 Craig Ave., Charlotte, NC 28211
- Clear Creek Nursing and Rehab 10506 Clear Crk Commerce Dr, Mint Hill, NC 28227
- Pelican Health 4801 Randolph Road, Charlotte, NC 28211
- Laurels at Highland Creek 6101 Clarke Creek Pkwy, Charlotte, NC 28269
- LifeSpan Oak Street Grp Home 1801 Oak Street, Charlotte, NC 28269
- Brookdale Charlotte East 6053 Wilora Lake Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212
- Starnes Group Home 2823 Starnes Rd. 28214
- Mecklenburg County Detention Center 801 East 4th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
- Asbury/Aldersgate 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
- Brookdale South Park 5326 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28209
- Hunter Woods Nursing Home and Rehab 620 Tom Hunter Road, Charlotte, NC 28213
- Olde Knox Commons 13825 Hunton Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
- Enoch Group Home 419 Enoch Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
- Leaves Group Home 7106 Leaves Lane, Charlotte, NC 28213
- Smart Kids Childcare Center #3 6215 E W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28262
Health leaders also warned of scams circulating, warning that anyone who calls with the county will “never” try to sell you anything. County officials will often start off by verifying personal information. If residents are unsure whether the caller is legitimate, residents may call to verify by dialing 980-314-9400 and choosing option 3.
