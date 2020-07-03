Married couple killed in crash involving car, motorcycle in Kershaw County

LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - A husband and wife have died following a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Kershaw County on Thursday morning.
It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 1 South near Longtown Road in Lugoff.
Authorities said the motorcycle and car were going the same direction on the road and approaching a construction area when the motorcycle driver slowed down. The driver of the car couldn’t stop in time and hit the motorcycle from behind, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed.
The collision threw the driver and passenger from the motorcycle.
The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office identified the driver of the motorcycle as 72-year-old Ned Ernest Wymer of Elgin. He died at the scene.
His passenger was identified as his wife, 71-year-old Barbara Wymer. She was rushed to the hospital after the crash but died around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
SCHP said they were both wearing a helmet.
Officials say the driver of the car was also taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.
No charges have been announced.
