Lincoln County fireworks show canceled over corornavirus concerns

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Another fireworks show has been rescueduled due to COVID-19 concerns,
The 20th Denver Area Business Association/Lincoln County fireworks show will be rescheduled to June 26, 2021. The show happens each year at East Lincoln High School and was initially scheduled to take place on June 27. The show was first postponed to July 25.
“Due to North Carolina Governor Cooper’s executive order and all of the circumstances that are currently happening, the board, and county officials felt it was in the best interest to reschedule the event,” a Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce member said Friday. “We have an amazing show lined up for next year! Stay safe and love one another!”
Other towns, most recently Tega Cay, have also canceled this year’s firework displays for Fourth of July.
