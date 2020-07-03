CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Komen Charlotte’s “Race for the Cure” is going virtual in 2020!
This is Charlotte’s biggest 5K. In a typical year, roughly 20,000 people meet in Uptown on the first Saturday in October to raise money and love for breast cancer fighters, survivors, and thrivers.
2020 is anything but a typical year. So this October 3, will look different, but the networking remains to help those in our area – women AND men – who fight this nasty disease.
There will still be teams. There will still be a big kick-off that you can watch live. The main difference this year is Komen Charlotte is asking all participants to: “Race where you are.”
This means after watching the kickoff on either Facebook live or our WBTV News Saturday morning show, you can get out in your neighborhood, park, coffee shop, or even your driveway.
Location doesn’t matter. You can go alone, with your family, or meet up with friends or other teammates.
You can run the traditional 5k, or run a 10k, walk two blocks, push a baby stroller, walk your dog, or just sit on concrete. Do whatever feels good to you in honor of this cause.
BUT PLEASE, TAKE A PICTURE.
Komen Charlotte is asking you to show them your bibs, signs, spirit, or the names of who you honor. Then post it using #KomenCLT.
We will be looking for your photos that morning. We will see you. We’ll be separated, while moving the mission forward together.
WBTV News is a big supporter of this event. This will be the tenth year for our #TeamMolly, the largest team of the hundreds registered. We are proud of our support for this cause and invite you to join Anchor Molly Grantham and much of our newsroom as we support those who battle.
To sign up, go here >> http://tinyurl.com/2020TeamMolly
As a Thank You to you for joining our team, you will get a custom-designed #TeamMolly face mask. Sign up early, so we have time to get it mailed to your home.
2020 might be a challenge, but it can’t stop us from helping those who face the challenge of breast cancer.
Click the link and join us!
Then start getting excited for this year’s “Race for the Cure”!
