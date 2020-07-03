Judge sets $1 million bond for man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has arrested a man for six sexually related charges pertaining to a minor under 16 years old.
Police say Marcus Alexander Wigfall, 30, has been accused of two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree, two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor 3rd degree, one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, and one count of drugging a victim to commit a crime.
According to a police report, Wigfall would make the victim choose between “‘seven minutes in heaven’ or a ‘beating’.”
Additionally it stated that the accused put a “gas-mask bong” on the victim’s head and forced her to smoke marijuana to “‘ease’ herself.”
After being incapacitated by the marijuana the defendant allegedly preformed a sex act against the victim’s will.
The defendant, police say, has provided a statement saying that he has seen the victim naked before, but denied engaging in any sexual acts. He also admitted to smoking the “gas-mask bong” with the victim, but denied forcing her.
The affidavit states that Wigfall was previously arrested on Dec. 21, 2004, for criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree when he was a juvenile. A search of the defendants criminal history revealed he is a registered sex offender, the document also stated.
While the police say they have sufficient probable cause to charge Wigfall with sexual battery of a victim less than 16-years-old, they have enhanced his charges to criminal sexual conduct with a minor 1st degree.
Wigfall is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center and a judge has set a bond at a total of $1 million for the six charges.
