Hot temperatures continue for 4th of July weekend with few storms possible

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Our summer heat continues through your 4th of July weekend, with high temperatures in the lower 90s for the piedmont, and lower 80s for the NC mountains.
A few isolated rain showers or storms will be possible Saturday afternoon, yet most of us will stay dry.
Saturday night into Sunday morning low temperatures will cool to around 70 degrees with Sunday afternoon high temperatures back around 90 degrees.
Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening.
Isolated to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible for next week with morning low temperatures around 70 degrees and afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.
The muggy factor will be more of an issue for next week, as more moisture will be over the region.
Have a fun and safe 4th of July weekend!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
