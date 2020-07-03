Heat indices aim towards the 100° mark for Fourth of July weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After starting out with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s, the thermometer’s mercury will soar to the lower 90s under partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon.
A stray shower isn’t out the picture, but the best chances favor the highest elevations where temperatures will top in the lower 80s. Overnight lows will dip into the 70s under mostly clear skies.
The dry trend attempts to roll on into Independence Day, but a few isolated thunderstorms will move across neighborhoods from the Mountains to the Piedmont during the afternoon and evening hours. Despite the prevalence of dry skies, the high heat and increasing humidity levels will dominate the weather story Saturday. Highs will aim towards the low to mid 90s by Saturday afternoon with feels like temperatures falling just short 100°.
A front draped over the Deep South will move into the Carolinas next week. With the aid of additional moisture, the front will trigger late-day scattered late thunderstorms across the entire WBTV viewing area.
Sunday’s wet weather will mark the return of daily storms and showers through the majority of the week ahead. Highs will top out near 90° Sunday before dipping into the upper 80s Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
- First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
