Five children, one staff member among COVID-19 cluster at Mecklenburg childcare facility

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five children and one staff member were among confirmed cases of COVID-19 at a childcare facility in east Charlotte.
Health officials confirmed Friday the coronavirus “cluster” at the Smart Kids #3 Childcare Center, which is off of E. W.T. Harris Boulevard near Grove Park Boulevard.
No information about the patients has been released and there is no word on their current condition.
It is unclear if the facility remains open.
The report came just days after NCDHHS Secretery Mandy Cohen announced the state would begin reporting coronavirus “clusters,” which are considered five or more cases.
The news also comes hours after officials confirmed clusters of COVID-19 cases in a daycare facility and a high school in Iredell County.
A cluster of cases was reported at Primrose School of Lake Norman. Another cluster was reported at a school in the area. NCDHHS reports five staff members at North Iredell High School have confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Primrose School of Lake Norman says the facility will be closed through July 13 while it is sanitized. Health leaders say they will continue to contact trace to identify anyone who came in contact with an infected person.
Currently, NCDHHS is reporting clusters at 5 child care facilities and 1 school in North Carolina.
On June 24, Cooper announced that residents would be required to wear face masks in public and that the state’s Phase 2 will continue for three more weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.