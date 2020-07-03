Fireworks in high demand as shoppers wait in long lines

FT. MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - This Fourth of July celebration will definitely be toned down this year because of all the fireworks show cancelations.
This of course is because of fear when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.
But some people aren’t letting that slow them down.
Lines for fireworks stands in South Carolina wrapped around buildings as people jockeyed for the biggest boom.
Employees at several firework stands in Ft. Mill say they’ve never seen crowds like this, folks standing in line for hours.
People here confident if all of the fireworks shows are canceled – they’ll make their own.
If you wanted to complain about the long lines trying to get into your local fireworks store, you’ll have to wait until you could even get into the parking lot. The line of cars backed up out of the parking lot, down the Carowinds Boulevard and onto I-77.
“This is the American way man,” said Trey Griffin, who was shopping at the Red Rocket fireworks store just off the freeway on Exit 90.
People were waiting in line for well over an hour just to pack their carts full for their neighborhood sky show Saturday night. Once inside, it was a rush to find the perfect aerial display, folks just grabbing what they could.
“It’s a great country, man. You know everything’s not perfect but it’s a great country, man,” Griffin said.
But no matter how much money you dropped to see that rockets red glare, there’s always that voice in the back of your head telling you – you need more. Many times that voice is your spouse.
Dwayne Matthis says he knows what that’s like as his wife begged for more fireworks during our interview.
“We just paid a $189 and she talking she wants some more,” Mathis said.
Jeff Ramey came all the way to South Carolina just to buy fireworks he could legally shoot in North Carolina.
“We’re going to South Carolina to shoot off more that we don’t have with us right now,” said Ramey.
But if you’re looking for that big boom, Big Bank D-D here has you covered.
This is his second of three trips from High Point he’s making to load up on every firework he can find. The total? About $10,000. This is a yearly tradition they do for underprivileged kids in the neighborhood.
“Kids that won’t be able to see fireworks or parents that can’t afford fireworks so they never get to see fireworks,” said Big Bank. “It makes me feel good when they come out and their eyes light up and they stay up for hours watching the show.”
There are different rules in the different states on what types of fireworks you can shoot. In North Carolina, the firework can’t leave the ground. In South Carolina – it’s much more lenient.
