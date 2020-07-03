Crime Stoppers: CMPD looking for new leads in killing of 23-year-old man

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are looking for new leads in their investigation into the killing of a 23-year-old man in northeast Charlotte.
The incident happened around 3:20 p.m. on April 23 at the entrance to Magnolia Terrace Apartment Homes. 23-year-old Li Y was shot and killed outside of his vehicle.
“We believe the victim in this case apparently got out the car and he might have been trying to help somebody out,” said Detective Adrian Johnson with the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “It could have been somebody who was possibly having car trouble and ultimately they took his kindness as a weakness and they actually killed him out here.”
This week, Y’s family returned to the site where their loved one was shot and killed. The family members wore shirts that had been screen-printed to show Y’s face. His mother, a native of Vietnam, spoke to WBTV about losing her son.
“Very sad. When I talk, I’m very sad. When I come to America in 2002, I bring him over here like 3-year-old,” said Nanm H.
Y’s family members explained that the young man grew up in the United States, went to high school in Charlotte, and then studied at Central Piedmont Community College. His aunt, Yel Butung, described him as a ‘really good kid’.
“He’s smart. He’s really intelligent. I think the most thing that he is, he’s caring. He loves his sister and parents and everybody,” said Butung.
Police say it’s unclear why Y was shot outside of his vehicle. Johnson said police are looking into the possibility that the killing was the result of an attempted carjacking or an attempted armed robbery.
Y’s family members said they don’t understand why there was a need for violence.
“Why did he do it? Like, what was the reason, you know? You could have took the car you know. You could have took whatever it was in his car, but you didn’t have to like shoot him and let another person die you know,” said Butung.
The family members are now asking for community members to step up and help them identify the suspect(s) responsible for killing Y.
“It’s really important that if you know who did it, just please, just tell us,” said Butung.
Johnson is also calling on members of the public to help police with the investigation.
“We demand that the community step up in this case, come forward with any information that they may have. There won’t be any closure until we figure out who killed this kid,” said Johnson.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.
