Community marches down Beatties Ford Road calling for action, community change after recent violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Community members are calling for action in the Beatties Ford Road community after a violent few weeks.
A group of about 40 people met at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle. Down the block are the vigils for four victims after a shooting on Father’s Day.
Then they marched nearly two miles down Beatties Ford to the shopping center where a 14-year-old was shot and killed earlier this week.
This group says something needs to be done to stop the violence in this community and to fill it with love instead.
“We love you Beatties Ford,” yelled the protesters as they marched down.
Spreading love was one of the main goals of the march.
“It starts with love. We’re out here because we love the people on Beatties Ford road,” said Corinne Mack with the NAACP.
Mack said it takes community action to make a change in this neighborhood, something she’s calling on the community to make a priority. She’s also demanding more resources and money from city leaders to help in this area.
Mack said past promises for change have come up empty.
Another community leader, Lucille Puckett, with Take Back our Hood, is asking for men in the area to step up and lead by example.
She said they need to mentor teenagers and turn them away from violence.
“We can’t protests and march and then kill each other,” said one of the protesters whose daughter was injured during the block party shooting. Her daughter is still healing from her injuries.
This march was organized after these leaders heard about the death of Terreon Geter, who was just 14 years old.
One of his former teachers and coaches came to the march on Friday to honor Geters life, but also to set an example for his other students.
“The main goal is not to let this act of violence to be the end. After the tear is over, what’s next?” said Shang Hopkins. “I want to send a message to those who are destroying the community that their run is over.”
Hopkins was part of the front line of all men who were leading the march.
This was done on purpose by march organizers to show that men have the power to shape the minds of teenagers in the community who are turning to violence.
“I’m going to paraphrase for a little bit but I believe Martin Luther King said that evil will persist as long as good men sit back in silence. And so the time for being silent is over,” said Hopkins.
No arrests have been made in any of the shootings on Beatties Ford Road.
