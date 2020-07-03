‘Cluster’ of COVID-19 cases reported at childcare facility in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A cluster of COVID-19 cases has been reported at a childcare facility in Iredell County.
The report came Friday, just days after NCDHHS Secretery Mandy Cohen announced the state would begin reporting coronavirus “clusters,” which are considered five or more cases.
The cluster of cases was reported at Primrose School of Lake Norman.
“NCDHHS refers to this as a ‘cluster’ rather than an ‘outbreak’ because of the setting, as it is difficult to accurately determine how transmission occurred and whether it occurred within the setting or from within the broader community,” the Iredell County Health Department says.
The Primrose School of Lake Norman says the facility will be closed through July 13 while it is sanitized. Health leaders say they will continue to contact trace to identify anyone who came in contact with an infected person.
Iredell County Public Health officials released the following ways people can protect themselves and lessen the spread of COVID-19:
- Practice social distancing, which means avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people and keeping 6 feet or more between yourself and others
- Frequent hand washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash
- Stay home when you’re sick
- Keep distance from others who are sick
- Avoid touching your face
- Clean and disinfect high touch surfaces in common areas like doorknobs, remotes, light switches, tables and handles.
- Wear cloth mask or face covering when out in public where you may be around people, like grocery stores or pharmacies, and still try to practice social distancing
Currently, NCDHHS is reporting clusters at 5 child care facilities and 1 school in North Carolina.
On June 24, Cooper announced that residents would be required to wear face masks in public and that the state’s Phase 2 will continue for three more weeks, as coronavirus cases continue to rise at an alarming rate.
“The Iredell County Health Department has been encouraging all schools and child-care providers to follow the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention guidelines and State directives meant to curb the spread of COVID19,” Iredell County health leaders say, which includes:
- Promoting healthy hygiene practices
- Monitoring the health of staff prior to their entrance into the building
- Elevated cleaning, sanitizing
- Proper ventilation
- Promoting social distancing
