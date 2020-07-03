Artists continue to create more murals along Beatties Ford Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A promise becomes reality in northwest Charlotte.
A group of artists is making good on their word by working on a second mural along Beatties Ford Road.
The first one reads “Beatties Ford Strong.” The artists finished it a couple of days after the shooting there on Father’s Day weekend where four people died. They said they’d come back and Friday night, the artists did.
Ask any one of the neighbors in the community, or artists, and they’ll tell you Beatties Ford Road is known for its blemishes. Shootings and other crimes have increasingly become a part of this area of Northwest Charlotte.
Earlier this week, two more people were killed in the area.
Sadly, the violence is becoming a brand for this place and many desperately want to turn that around. Art is a way to rebrand. The colors used can create feelings of hope, peace, and love.
The effort put into the wall art, isn’t just by seasoned artists. Kids from the community also pitched in as they were given free art lessons by the professionals.
A strong sense of community is also what this really is all about.
This is the second of several more pieces the artists have planned for this side of town. People who come out to see the artwork say they are finding healing after seeing a lot of hurt over the last two weeks.
