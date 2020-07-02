18-year-old struck ‘several times’ in early-morning Gastonia shooting

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old man was struck several times in an early-morning shooting in Gaston County Thursday.
The incident happened around 12:46 a.m. on W. Sixth Avenue, which is off of Hwy 321 in Gastonia. The victim, identified as Calvin Alexander Fair, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition Thursday afternoon.
There is no word on what may have led to the shooting.
Police say this is an on-going investigation and ask anyone with further information to call Gastonia Police Detectives at 704-854-6645.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.