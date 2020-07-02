Two charged after short chase with deputies, drugs found in car

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men in a car being pursued by a Rowan County deputy say they didn’t notice the patrol car behind them because they were “trying to find a song on the radio.”
The incident happened on Tuesday night just after 6:30 pm. According to the report, a deputy was attempting to stop a 2009 Honda near Luther Barger Road. The driver, now identified as Avery Michael Bostian, 27, of Salisbury, was driving erratically and crossing the center line.
As the deputy followed, he said he saw Bostian driving in the wrong lane and that a truck driver coming towards the Honda had to maneuver off the road to avoid a collision.
Bostian drove his car off the road into a wooded area. Deputies ordered Bostian and his passenger, Joseph Scott Parham, Jr., of Rockwell, out of the car.
Bostian denied that he was recklessy driving the car. When deputies began to search the car, Bostian told them they would likely find a small amount or marijuana. Th search turned up a total of three bags of methamphetamine, one bag or marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Bostian was charged by deputies with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and flee to elude arrest. The Highway Patrol charged Bostian with driving while license revoked and driving too fast for conditions. Bond was set at $10,000.
Parham was charged with drug possession. Bond was set at $3000.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.